Arrington, Joseph

ARRINGTON, Sr., Dr.



Joseph



A Celebration of Life for Dr. Joseph Arrington, Sr. "Uncle Joe" will be held Saturday December 19, 2020 at 12:45PM at The Georgia International Convention Center 2000 Convention Center Concourse College Park, GA 30337. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will assemble at Hoosier United Methodist Church 2545 Benjamin E Mays Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 at 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Joseph Arrington, Sr. Memorial Fund. PO Box 250716, Atlanta, GA 30325. All COVID-19 precautions must be followed. Mask Wearing, Social Distancing and Use of Hand Sanitizer.William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. (ATLANTA CHAPEL) 923 McDaniel Street SW Atlanta, Ga 30310 (404) 963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com

