ARRINGTON, Daisy



Daisy S. Arrington, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born in Juneau, Alaska, where her father worked for the United States government.



Daisy worked for many years for American Hospital Supply and was a valued employee. She was an administrative assistant to the president of the company and also an interior designer for various projects for their customers.



Daisy was a long-time member of the Georgia Botanical Society. She was the Membership Chairman for a number of years and was also the Field Trip Chairman who planned monthly field trips to different cities in Georgia.



Her love of flowers and nature were obvious in her many beautiful photographs, a result of her lifelong hobby.



Daisy is survived by three sisters: Edna Lardent of Canton, GA, Suzanne Jackson of Chamblee, GA, and Zelma Porter of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; son Gus Grau (wife Myra) of Lancaster, SC; grandsons Hunter Franklin (wife Jennifer) of Decatur, GA, James Bishop (wife Quynh) of Katy, TX, Troy Grau (wife Candace) of Lancaster, SC, granddaughters Lauren Upton (husband David) of Katy, TX, Lisa Huss (husband Nick) of Lancaster, SC and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Daisy was predeceased by daughter Charlotte Bishop and son Phillip Grau.



Daisy lived a full and happy life, surrounded by family and friends who will miss her very much but will remember her with love.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

