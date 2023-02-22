X
Arrington, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ARRINGTON, (GREENE) Barbara Jean

The Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Greene Arrington is Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Hoosier United Memorial Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will assemble at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dr. Joseph Arrington, Sr. Memorial Fund, PO Box 250716, Atlanta, Georgia 30325. All Covid-19 precautions must be followed; mask wearing, hand sanitizer and social distancing.

Livestream at https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

