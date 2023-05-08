Arogeti, Jeanette

AROGETI (ALHADEFF), Jeanette



November 14, 1930 – May 6, 2023



As Shabbat ended on May 6, 2023, Jeanette Arogeti left this world and went to heaven with grace, dignity, and peace. Her life was filled with much joy and little sadness. She lived her entire life with faith, grateful that G-d blessed her and her family.



Born in Atlanta to Joe and Becky Alhadeff, she was a first generation American who was privileged to be the first in her family to attend and graduate from college. Together, she lived a wonderful life with her parents and her two sisters, Stella Firestone, and Rachiel Berger.



She loved to travel, to cook, to dance, to spend quality time with family, to read and to provide care and comfort to those she loved. She always left an indelible impression on everyone she met because she was a caring person who always enjoyed listening and never needed to be the center of attention in a conversation. Jeanette lived her life with the lesson taught by her parents that you can learn more by listening than you can by talking. She also believed that giving her time and resources to her community was just as important as supporting her family.



Even as age began to slow her down, Jeanette was happy knowing that she nurtured and cultivated a great family of descendants. She leaves behind her eight children and their spouses, fourteen grandchildren and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren.



A lifetime member of Congregation Or Ve Shalom, she actively volunteered her time as a member of the Sisterhood, was a regular attendee of religious services and instilled in her children the importance of a lifelong commitment to its existence.



Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy, who passed away fifteen years ago. She took immense pride in the support she provided Jimmy throughout his career when he co-founded an accounting firm, Aprio (formerly Habif, Arogeti & Wynne). In addition to her direct descendants, Jeanette is survived by family members, Stanford Firestone, Leon and Sylvia Capouano, Emily Steinman, and Renee Arogeti.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Congregation 0r Ve Shalom, the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta or a Jewish charity that is important to you.



The Funeral Service will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Monday, May 8, at 2:30 PM. See Jewish Funeral Care website for details. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

