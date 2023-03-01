X
Arnovitz, Dolores

Obituaries
9 hours ago

ARNOVITZ (BARKIN), Dolores

Dolores Barkin Arnovitz passed away peacefully on Monday, surrounded by family. She attended the University of Alabama and was involved in many charitable causes, including volunteer work, reading to the blind and driving physically challenged children to their activities. She received a nursing degree, worked for ten years at the ENT clinic at Emory, and was a volunteer nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Camp Barney Medintz. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold Arnovitz; her children, David Arnovitz (Andi) of Jerusalem, Karen Grinzaid (Jimmy) and Lisa Marks (Sam) of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta. Contributions may be made to Ohr HaTorah Synagogue, Atlanta Jewish Academy, JScreen, The Weber School, or Ahavath Achim Synagogue. May her memory be for a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

