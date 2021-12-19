Arnold, Teressa

Hamburger icon
A Service honoring The Spirit and Essence of Pastor Teressa L. Arnold will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:00 noon at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road College Park, Georgia Dr. Creflo A. Dollar, Senior Pastor, Eulogist and Pastor Carol Jones, Officiating. Interment, Camp Memorial Park. Remains will lie in repose for viewing on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Legacy Funeral Home, Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia. Survivors are her husband, Pastor Kirk Arnold; sons, Kirk Arnold II, and Courtney (Alexandria) Jackson; daughters, Kelsee Arnold, and Kirby Arnold; grandchildren, Major, Kingston, Kamilla, and Mason; mother, Annie Lou Warner; siblings, Fredrick Brantley, Jarvis (Gail) Warner, Melanie Kay Warner, Marcus (Lorraine) Warner, Tammy (Durward) Gresham, Ruby Prather, Norris Warner, and Cathy (Willie) Warner Brown; mother-in-law, Lynell Arnold; her church family; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM.

Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.

8968 Fayetteville Rd

Jonesboro, GA

30238

https://www.thelegacyfuneralhome.com

