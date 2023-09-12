Arnold, Susan

ARNOLD (MERCER), Susan



Undoubtedly looking beautiful and wearing lipstick, Susan, who also loved to be called Mama and Mimi, walked into the arms of God in the early hours of Thursday, September 7, 2023. She was greeted by many friends and family that she longed to see.



Mary Susan Mercer Arnold was born November 4, 1945 in Albany, Georgia to Walter George and Mary Ida Mercer. In addition to her parents, she was lovingly raised by her precious Blue, in Dawson, Georgia.



Susan and her future husband, Tommy Arnold, met in their toddler years and started dating her junior year at Terrell County High School. She had been dating a friend of Tommy's. One night she pulled up in front of them at Bills's Drive-In in her white Corvair. Tommy leaned over to his friend and said "I'm gonna steal your girl and I'm gonna marry her!" Susan and Tommy married when she was 19, in 1965, and celebrated their 58th anniversary on August 20th. Susan fiercely loved Tommy. The care and tender love they had for one another was an example for all who were lucky enough to witness it. Susan would answer Tommy's phone calls with "Hello, my handsome prince." Tommy adored and treasured her, which was evident through his constant displays of love and affection.



As newlyweds, Tommy and Susan set off from South Georgia for the big city of Atlanta and started their life together in a tiny apartment on Durant Place. Susan worked for Retail Credit while Tommy finished college.



Giving birth to her first child, Shelton, in May of 1968, Susan knew she had found what she was created for, to be a mother - the best there ever was! She then welcomed Ashley in September of 1969, Heather in September of 1972, and Whitney in February of 1976. Her daughters were her pride and joy. She raised them in the most magical, nurturing, fun, and loving way.



Susan loved babies and volunteered in hospital nurseries. She also became a foster parent for Agape, caring for newborns, many of whom she is still in touch with.



The four Arnold girls married; Shelton to Steve Greene, Ashley to Ryan Grabow, Heather to Sean Davis, and Whitney to Jeff Trino, with Susan's blessing, as she knew each was perfect for her daughters. She loved and was thankful for each of them.



Susan's family quickly grew and her life was enriched by her eight grandchildren in three years; Mary Paige Trino and Piper Trino, Chapman Davis, Mercer Greene, Campbell Grabow, Pruett Davis, Cooper Greene and Cameron Greene. Susan treasured and adored her grandchildren, and they returned her unconditional love.



Because of the home Susan and Tommy created, the 18 "Arnolds" loved to spend time together, especially at Mimi and Big Pop's house, Amelia Island, and Sea Island. There is no doubt the last 21 years were Susan's favorite of her magnificent 77!



If you knew Susan, you knew her family was everything to her, second only to her devotion to her Lord. Her faith was the backbone of her life. She shared it and she lived it every day. The light of Jesus flowed into every aspect of her life. Her family and friends greatly benefited from her wisdom, as she was the one many would turn to for guidance, advice and a listening ear. She will be remembered for thinking of others and not herself, her wonderful, genuine laugh, nicknames she made up for each family member, her love of birds and nature, her peaceful spirit, her awe of God, and all He has made. She touched the lives of countless people, and she will be missed immensely. She was selfless, generous, kind, and had the most radiant smile.



Susan was not fearful of what was to come. She would say to her loved ones, "Dry your tears, I have lived the best life with Tommy, my daughters, my "sons" and my grandchildren. I have no regrets!" We know she is full of infinite joy in Heaven and that her lungs are filled with the sweetest air imaginable.



Susan will be celebrated Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Northlake Church of Christ, 1625 Cooledge Road, Tucker, GA. Service at 2:00 PM, with a reception to follow. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to Georgia Agape.



