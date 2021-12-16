Arnold, Ronaldo Del Villar

DEL VILLAR ARNOLD, Dr., Rolando Joaquín



August 16th, 1935 – December 12th, 2021



A Legacy of Love



It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the death of Dr. Rolando Joaquín Del Villar Arnold, who passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loved ones in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 86 years old. He is survived by his wife Gloria, his children Argelia, Jacqueline, and Fernando as well as his seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous close relatives.



Rolando was born in Matanzas, Cuba to his father Fernando Del Villar† and mother Ana Arnold†, and was the younger brother to Fernando Jr.†. He attended the prestigious Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and studied law at the University of Havana before settling in the United States during the late 1950s.



Over the course of his life, he achieved many great things, including his 40-year career at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, special projects for the 1996 Olympic Games, and President of The Atlanta Cuban Club. He spent his last years enjoying his family, friends, and the sunny beaches of Sarasota, Florida.



We will hold him closely in our hearts forever.



Our family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Humane Society, to honor Rolando's love of dogs, especially his own, Miso, Rica, and Toffee.

