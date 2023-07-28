Arnold, Johnnie

ARNOLD, Jr., Lt. Johnnie P.



84, Retired Lieutenant of the City of Atlanta Police Department passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 31, 11:00 AM at Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 2112 Rex Rd., Morrow, GA. Public Viewing will be held Sunday, July 30, from 2 PM - 6 PM. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.



Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com