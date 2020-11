ARNOLD, John Sims "Buck"



John Sims "Buck" Arnold, 84, of Fayetteville passed Sat., October 31, 2020. His services will be held Thurs., November 5, at 11 AM, Sherwood Memorial Park, 6841 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro. Viewing Wed., November 4, 3 PM-7 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville, (770) 461-9222.