ARNOLD, Jim Curtis "J.C." Jim Curtis "J.C." Arnold, age 85, of Fayetteville, passed Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. His services will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 AM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville 30214. (770) 461-9222. Rev. Henry Oliver, Officiating. Family to assemble at HOPE at 10:45 AM. Viewing Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 PM - 7 PM. Interment, Holly Grove AME Church Cemetery.