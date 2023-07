ARNOLD, Iona C.



Age 79, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:00 AM at New Hope United Methodist Church, Fayetteville. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville, 770-461-9222.



Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com