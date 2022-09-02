ARNOLD, Doris



Celebration of Life for Doris Ann Arnold will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 AM, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 17 Meldon Ave Se, Atlanta, Ga 30315. Interment, Southview Cemetery. Visitation, September 2, 1-7 PM. Service can be viewed online at mtpleasantatl.org. Meadows Mortuary, Inc, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

