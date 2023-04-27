X

Arnold, David

Obituaries

ARNOLD, David Lewis

David Lewis Arnold passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by family.

David was born February 24, 1944, to the late John Clarence Arnold and Anna Hamilton Arnold. He grew up in Lancaster, Kentucky, where he attended Lancaster High School, and went on to graduate from the College of Architecture at the University of Kentucky in 1968. Following graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army, doing a tour of duty with the Signal Corps in the Vietnam War. After returning from Vietnam, he and his wife Betty settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where David worked for Thompson Hancock Witte & Associates before partnering with his colleague and friend Ed Spiess in 1980 to open Arnold & Spiess Architects, a commercial architecture firm that thrived for more than 35 years.

David was best friend and loyal companion to his wife Betty for 55 years and a caring and devoted father and father-in-law. He loved contemporary architecture and modern art and was a natural athlete who enjoyed running, tennis, swimming, and other sports. He was a longtime member of Peachtree Christian Church, serving as a deacon and elder.

David is survived by his wife, Betty Johnson Arnold; his daughter, Sara and son-in-law, Heath Hoffmann; and his daughter, Amanda and son-in-law, Bappa Basu. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth and sister-in-law, Mary Arnold; as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held at Peachtree Christian Church at 1 PM, on April 29, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Alzheimer's Association or Peachtree Christian Church's Heritage Fund, for the preservation and care of the nearly 100-year-old church.

