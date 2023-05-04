ARNOLD, Cornelia



Cornelia Arnold, age 80, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9:00 AM, in our chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Decatur, GA 30034. South DeKalb Chapel.

