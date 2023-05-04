ARNOLD, Cornelia
Cornelia Arnold, age 80, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9:00 AM, in our chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Decatur, GA 30034. South DeKalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com