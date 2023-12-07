Arnold, Charles

ARNOLD, "Louis" Charles



Charles Louis Arnold, age 93, of Atlanta, died December 2, 2023. He is survived by a loving circle of friends and relatives who will greatly miss his vitality, humor, and kindness. His faith in God, and enjoyment of his friendships, sustained him through recent years of declining health. In a conversation a few days before his death, he said, "I love life, I love people, and I love food." Louis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, then worked part-time jobs while attending Georgia State University. In 1960, he was hired by Little Realty Co., the beginning of a real estate career that lasted most of his life and brought him great satisfaction. As Louis wrote in a letter summing up his life, "One of my happiest times was working on my rental houses– seeing them painted and fixed up to the point that I would be happy to live in any of the ones I owned." Louis has been a Mason since 1951 and a Shriner since 1955. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Yaarab Temple at 400 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Westview Cemetery. Guests are asked to assemble at the front gate by 10:15 AM before proceeding to the burial site. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a reception at the Arnold home at 783 Essie Ave., SE in Atlanta.





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