Arnold, Carrie Lou Dixon, age 81, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at her College Park home. She is survived by a devoted husband, Terrence Arnold; a loving son, William Moore; and caring sister, Clara Craig. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 3675 Campbellton Rd., South Fulton, GA 30331. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery Public viewing will be on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 1 - 5 PM. Streaming link: HTTPS://BOXCAST.TV/CHANNEL/GLWVKEOYKZDO7L8OQMAE.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

