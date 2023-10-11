Obituaries

Arnold, Carie

File photo
File photo
Oct 11, 2023

ARNOLD, Carie

Mrs. Carie D. Arnold of Atlanta passed away on October 4, 2023. Plans Later. 404-349-3000. Mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

ADDITION APTOPIX Emirates Iran US Israel

The Latest: Iranian-backed militias join fight as war on Iran widens

31m ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

36m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Featured

budget hearings

Voting rights group sues Raffensperger over voter cancellation documents

OPINION

MARTA to launch revamped bus network, ‘last-mile’ van service

AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament