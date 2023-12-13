ARNOLD, Byron Lee



Byron Lee Arnold, age 60, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 11, 2023. Byron graduated from Walker High School (Class of 1981). He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Rush Arnold; two sisters, Beth (Andrew) Barner and Balada (Barry) Reynolds; two brothers, Bethea (Joan) Arnold and Briean Arnold; aunt, Virgina Hines Johnson; uncle, John Henry Rush, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.





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