Obituaries

Arnold, Byron

File photo
File photo
Dec 13, 2023

ARNOLD, Byron Lee

Byron Lee Arnold, age 60, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 11, 2023. Byron graduated from Walker High School (Class of 1981). He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Rush Arnold; two sisters, Beth (Andrew) Barner and Balada (Barry) Reynolds; two brothers, Bethea (Joan) Arnold and Briean Arnold; aunt, Virgina Hines Johnson; uncle, John Henry Rush, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.




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Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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