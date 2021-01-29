X

Arnett, Martha

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ARNETT, Martha

Martha Prather Arnett, 81, of Brookhaven, GA passed away into Heaven on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born in Rock Mills, Alabama on May 30, 1939 to William "Preacher" Prather and Kate Stewart Prather. Martha graduated from Greenleaf College and was a lifelong homemaker. In the early years of her marriage to her husband Gerson Arnett, she worked for the federal government while her husband attended and graduated from Georgia Tech.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years Gerson Arnett, her sons Stan (Belinda) Arnett, Tony (Kristi) Arnett, her grandchildren Brian (Erica) Arnett, Austin (Lauren) Arnett, Travis (Chelsea) Arnett, Stephanie (Katie) Arnett, Lucas (Tiffany) Arnett, Jim (Cayla) Allen, Reece (Savannah) Arnett, great-grandchildren Nolan Arnett, Wyatt Arnett, Freyja Arnett, two sisters Mandy Golden and Penny Baker along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Bobbie Bailey.

Memories of Martha's sweetness, kindness, love and caregiving will remain with her husband, her sons, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren forever.

Due to the pandemic, the funeral will be immediate family only.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/atlanta-ga/hm-patterson-son-oglethorpe-hill-chapel/4946?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

