Arnett, Edward

ARNETT, Jr., Edward



Edward George "Bud" Arnett, Jr. passed away in Ponte Vedra, FL, July 1, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at the Ponte Vedra Lodge & Club at a later date.



Bud was born in Darby, PA, July 18, 1939 to Elizabeth (Betty) and Edward (Ed) Arnett of Newtown, PA. Known as "Buddy" in his youth, he attended schools in Marple Newtown where he played football, and attended church at the Alliance Christian Church. In 1958, he entered Stetson University, Deland, FL, and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity where he served as an officer and Mr. Stetson representative, and made many life-long friends. "Mr. Wonderful" graduated with a BA degree in 1965, and the esteemed accolade of a great tan from days spent at Daytona Beach.



After college, Bud lived in Coral Gables of Miami, FL, working for Proctor&Gamble, then moved to the Atlanta area in 1966 to work for C&S Bank in the International Department and represented one of the first bank credit cards in their Accounts Receivable department. In 1970, he became an agent for State Farm Insurance Company with an office in Stone Mountain, GA, garnering many friends and clients through his successful agency. After moving his office to Cumming, GA and spending 35 years growing his agency, he retired from State Farm in 2005. He relocated to Ponte Vedra, FL with wife Suzanne, where he enjoyed their beautiful home overlooking the golf course, spending his days with his cats and good friends, and always cheering for Penn State during football season. Bud relished his pseudo celebrity status, often being told he looked like Clint Eastwood, to which he replied, "If I only had his wallet." Bud was known for his dry, sarcastic wit, and frequently said, "Life has been good to me."



He is survived by his wife Suzanne Carll-Arnett of Ponte Vedra Beach; daughter, Elizabeth Mothershed; granddaughter, Sadie Mothershed; and son, Robert, of Atlanta, GA; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandie and Bill Morton of Landenberg, PA; first wife and mother of his children, Gwen Lancaster.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to K9 for Warriors (www.k9sforwarriors.org), Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), or Amyloidosis Foundation (www.amyloidosis.org). You may leave condolences or messages at Hatcher Cremations (www.adignifiedalternative.net).

