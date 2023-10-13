ARMSTRONG, Valerie J.
Age 65, of McDonough, GA, passed September 26, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
