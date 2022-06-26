ARMSTRONG, Robert Shaw



Robert Shaw Armstrong was a Native Atlantan who was born in Buckhead in 1934. Born at Georgia Baptist Hospital, Robert was a Buckhead boy his entire life. He was the son of William Armstrong and Grace Coffin Armstrong. He attended Grady High School as well as Marist and North Fulton. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Engineering and served his country as an Army Airborne Ranger. Robert ran R. S Armstrong & Bro. Co, a heavy equipment company, until his retirement. He served on many boards and clubs including the Atlanta Athletic Club, Chi Phi fraternity and the Selective Service Board. Robert spent many years in service to his community with the honor and dignity of a true gentleman. He loved to read and learn and was an avid history buff. He loved St. Simons Island where he spent his childhood summers and later brought his own family to the Island. Always the life of the party, Robert's charm, wit and enjoyable company will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Grace Hunter Kohn. Robert is survived by his wife, Keith Hunter Armstrong; sister, Elizabeth Armstrong; daughters, Robin Keith Armstrong and Heather Anne Armstrong; grandchildren, Robert Upchurch Kohn, Elijah Armstrong Brown, Hunter Scofield Kohn and Josephine Rose Brown Montague.



