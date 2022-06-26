ajc logo
X

Armstrong, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ARMSTRONG, Robert Shaw

Robert Shaw Armstrong was a Native Atlantan who was born in Buckhead in 1934. Born at Georgia Baptist Hospital, Robert was a Buckhead boy his entire life. He was the son of William Armstrong and Grace Coffin Armstrong. He attended Grady High School as well as Marist and North Fulton. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Engineering and served his country as an Army Airborne Ranger. Robert ran R. S Armstrong & Bro. Co, a heavy equipment company, until his retirement. He served on many boards and clubs including the Atlanta Athletic Club, Chi Phi fraternity and the Selective Service Board. Robert spent many years in service to his community with the honor and dignity of a true gentleman. He loved to read and learn and was an avid history buff. He loved St. Simons Island where he spent his childhood summers and later brought his own family to the Island. Always the life of the party, Robert's charm, wit and enjoyable company will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Grace Hunter Kohn. Robert is survived by his wife, Keith Hunter Armstrong; sister, Elizabeth Armstrong; daughters, Robin Keith Armstrong and Heather Anne Armstrong; grandchildren, Robert Upchurch Kohn, Elijah Armstrong Brown, Hunter Scofield Kohn and Josephine Rose Brown Montague.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Braves Report podcast: Freddie Freeman’s emotional return 18h ago
Right-hander Royber Salinas could be coveted should Braves need to trade
13h ago
Demonstrators gather in downtown Atlanta following Roe reversal
6h ago
Braves vs. Dodgers keeps getting spicier. Will we get NLCS round 3?
4h ago
Braves vs. Dodgers keeps getting spicier. Will we get NLCS round 3?
4h ago
Dodgers confirm top set-up reliever Hudson lost for season
7h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Arbour, Sidney
Phillips, Mary
1h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top