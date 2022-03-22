Armstrong, Renee

ARMSTRONG (STADLER), Renee



Renee Kathleen Stadler Armstrong of Kennesaw, GA went to be with her Lord on March 11, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Paul, her two beautiful, caring daughters Sara and Paige, her parents George and Boots Stadler, her sister Shelly Overstreet (Rey Felix), her brothers Christian Stadler (Flora) and Andy Stadler (Samantha), Paul's sister Nancy Purcell (Scott), as well as 11 nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday March 25, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 6-7:30 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta, GA. Services will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA. The link can be found at St. Joseph's website www.saintjosephcc.org. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made in Renee's name to The Robert Price Never Give Up Scholarship Fund with the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia.

