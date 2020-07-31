ARMSTRONG, Brian Alan Brian Alan Armstrong of Atlanta, son of Allan and Edna Armstrong, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 59. Mr. Armstrong had been an employee of T&M Tilt-Up. Survivors include 2 sisters, Jo Ann Dees, Charlotte, NC, Barbara Black, Smyrna, GA and longtime friend Shelia Newton. A graveside service will be held at a later date at College Park Cemetery.



