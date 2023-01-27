Armour, Henry

ARMOUR, Jr., Henry Hubert



Henry Hubert Armour, 93, of Sandy Springs, passed away January 24th, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Born June 4, 1929 in Columbus , GA. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Sue Day Armour; son, David Armour, son, Richard Armour, (Laura); daughter, Kathy Armour; grandchildren, Matthew Armour (Cara), John Armour, Andrew Armour (Erin), Elizabeth Smith (Sean); and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Sandy Springs UMC, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA, Saturday, January 28 at 10 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM.

