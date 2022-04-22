ajc logo
X

Armistead, Feeney

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ARMISTEAD, Feeney

With great sadness we announce the death of Feeney Armistead (Michael Joseph Feeney Armistead). Feeney passed away April 15, 2022, at the age of 33. Feeney was a loving son,

protective big brother to his sister Lia, and a compassionate and supportive friend to many, all who adored him. As an organ donor, his generous spirit lives on through many transplant recipients. We will remember Feeney's love of travel and adventure, his many "Feeney-isms"(simmer down sister, dooods, legend), his enjoyment of jazz and blues, his hiking trails and visiting National Parks, and, as a University of Georgia speech/communication major (Class of 2012), his talented and inspired way with the written word. Most of all we will remember his unbridled passion for the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. An excellent baseball player, Feeney played in the Cal Ripken Little League National Championship and in an international baseball tournament in Tokyo representing Australia, where he lived with his family as an expat for eight years. He played for St. Pius (Class of 2007). As a young adult, he played for many community sports teams. We know he is playing tennis now with his grandpa Mike in heaven.

Feeney is survived by his parents, Kathy and Chris Armistead; his sister Lia Armistead; his grandma Ann; great-aunt Kay, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, his loyal dog Fred, and so many friends who miss him greatly. A celebration of life will be April 23rd at 11 AM, at All Saints Catholic Church Gymnasium, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. Please feel free to wear your UGA or Braves jersey, hockey sweater, and/or baseball hat in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Feeney's memory to Skyland Trail

(https://skylandtrail.org) or National Parks (http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/FeeneyArmistead)

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington4h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
6h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
10h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
10h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
10h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
8h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Clay, Hattie
1h ago
Mandy, Randy
1h ago
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
4h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
9h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top