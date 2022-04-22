ARMISTEAD, Feeney



With great sadness we announce the death of Feeney Armistead (Michael Joseph Feeney Armistead). Feeney passed away April 15, 2022, at the age of 33. Feeney was a loving son,



protective big brother to his sister Lia, and a compassionate and supportive friend to many, all who adored him. As an organ donor, his generous spirit lives on through many transplant recipients. We will remember Feeney's love of travel and adventure, his many "Feeney-isms"(simmer down sister, dooods, legend), his enjoyment of jazz and blues, his hiking trails and visiting National Parks, and, as a University of Georgia speech/communication major (Class of 2012), his talented and inspired way with the written word. Most of all we will remember his unbridled passion for the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. An excellent baseball player, Feeney played in the Cal Ripken Little League National Championship and in an international baseball tournament in Tokyo representing Australia, where he lived with his family as an expat for eight years. He played for St. Pius (Class of 2007). As a young adult, he played for many community sports teams. We know he is playing tennis now with his grandpa Mike in heaven.



Feeney is survived by his parents, Kathy and Chris Armistead; his sister Lia Armistead; his grandma Ann; great-aunt Kay, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, his loyal dog Fred, and so many friends who miss him greatly. A celebration of life will be April 23rd at 11 AM, at All Saints Catholic Church Gymnasium, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. Please feel free to wear your UGA or Braves jersey, hockey sweater, and/or baseball hat in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Feeney's memory to Skyland Trail



(https://skylandtrail.org) or National Parks (http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/FeeneyArmistead)

