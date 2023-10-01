Arline, Lucille

ARLINE, Lucile "Lucy" S.



Lucile "Lucy" S. Arline, age 88, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away September 28, 2023. She was born in Jackson, Georgia, on February 8, 1935, to Ed and Helen Stodghill. She worked her way up through Southern Bell Telephone Company and became Chief Deputy Clerk. Once her children were born, she left this career to become a full-time homemaker. She also taught Sunday school for 51 years, and truly loved her Lord and Savior. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard S. Arline; brothers, Robert (Faye) Stodghill, and William "Tubby" Stodghill; sister, Sue (Gene) Dixon; and her parents. She is survived by her children, Amber (Brooker) Wolfe, and Christy (Mickey) Cornett; grandchild, Nicholas Cornett; great-grandchildren, Jedidiah and Elijah Cornett; brother, Richard Stodghill; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City, with Chaplain Jim Weathers officiating. Lucy will be laid to rest at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City, following the service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. or Southern Grace Hospice. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com



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