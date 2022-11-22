ARLEDGE, Charles



Charles O. Arledge, age 84, of Snellville, passed away November 18, 2022. He was retired from Georgia Power after 35 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine Arledge. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Danny Odum officiating. Interment will be in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.



