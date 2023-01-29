X
Arinze, Uchechukwuka

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ARINZE, Uchechukwuka (Uche)

Uchechukwuka (Uche) Arinze was a beloved husband, father, friend, coach, and community member. As a man of the people, he provided steady leadership and dependable service. As a soccer coach, he was a provided mentorship and gentle guidance to a great number of young people. As a dedicated father and husband, he offered us his love and joy. Uche passed on January 8, 2023, while visiting Nigeria. He is survived by his wife and children. All who knew and loved Uche will sorely miss this peaceful, fun-loving man and his memory in their hearts.

