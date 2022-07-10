Argo, Jeane

ajc logo
Jeane Argo

Obituaries
July 10, 2022

Jeane Lois Alderson Argo, the mother of Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, has died at age 92, the family announced Sunday, July 10, 2022, on Twitter.

In addition to being the mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Argo was also the mother-in-law of state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, and the widow of former state Rep. Bob Argo, who represented Athens in the state Legislature from 1976 to 1986. Bob Argo, who later served on the State Properties Commission, died in 2016, also at age 92.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Marty Kemp called her mother "a guiding presence in our family," saying her mother has now been reunited with both her husband and daughter.

In 2021, Marty Kemp's 61-year-old sister, Margaret Louise "Mimi" Argo-Laney, died due to coronavirus-related complications.

Sen. Cowsert, a former Senate majority leader and chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities committee, released a statement with his wife, Amy, via her sister's tweet.

"Amy and I have always admired her parents' love for one another, their family, Georgia football, and Georgia politics," the statement said. "We are so happy that Jeane and Bob Argo are together again in Heaven."

