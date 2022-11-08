ajc logo
Are, Jean

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ARE, Jean Bucher

Jean Kathleen Bucher Are, age 81, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away November 4, 2022. Jean was born in Lancaster County, PA, the fifth of six children of Mabel Minnich Bucher and Henry G. Bucher.

The daughter of educators, Jean graduated from Bridgewater College, VA (BA) and Mercer University (MED). Her vocation and avocation were always wrapped around education and care of children. Throughout her career she taught early elementary students, the longest tenure being at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta (1982-1992). She volunteered in children's shelters, special needs schools, and tutored in local schools in every city in which she lived. She was a poet, an athlete, and politically active, always advocating for justice and peace.

She is survived by her daughters, Jody Reedy Andrade (Billy) and Elizabeth Ann Sawyer (Ryan); and her stepchildren, Thomas L. Are, Jr. (Carol), William Eugene Are, Martha Carol Are, and James Eade Are (Angel). She claimed nine grandchildren, Cameron Andrade, Lelia Grace Andrade, Tyler Barry, Eli Barry, Sidney Sawyer, Paige Sawyer, Nathan Are, Sarah Are Speed (Ryan), and Craven Quarles. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Bechtler (Charlie); and nine nieces and nephews.

Jean was predeceased by her loving husband, Rev. Dr. Thomas L. Are, Sr.; and siblings, Nancy Ziegler (Bob), Donald Bucher, Marigrace Komarnicki (George), and Helen Louise Branom (Wayne).

Her memorial service is Thursday, November 10 at 2 PM at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. The service will also be streamed at www.ndpc.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to:

Park Springs Employee Appreciation Fund (EAF), 500 Springhouse Circle, Stone Mountain, GA 30087

International Community School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur, GA 30033

North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Rd., Decatur, GA 30033

