Ardagna, Mary

Mary E. Ardagna, 88, of Roswell, died April 27, 2021. Born in Melrose, MA on March 14, 1933, Mary and her family moved to Dunwoody, GA in August of 1973. Mrs. Ardagna was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony C. Ardagna and is survived by her children, Maureen Tyson (the late Tim), Mark Ardagna (Phoebe), Joseph Ardagna (Kiki), Ann Marie Hester (Tony), David Ardagna (Tracy), Susan Ardagna; 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Ann Malenchini of Wakefield, MA, Peggy Kelly of Melrose, MA, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Kimi Nichols Center, 17 East Rd., Plaistow, NH 03865 or @ www.kiminicholscenter.org. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 2, 2021 beginning at 12:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.