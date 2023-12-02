Obituaries

Ard, Phyllis

File photo
File photo
Dec 2, 2023

ARD (Love), Phyllis

Age 89, of Tucker, GA, passed on November 27, 2023. Visitation on December 2, 2023, 1 - 4 PM, at Bill Head Tucker Chapel Funeral Home, Tucker.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

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