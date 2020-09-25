X

Archer, Martha

ARCHER, Martha H.


Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Martha H. Archer, age 69, will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (INVITATION ONLY) - 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. She will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-




2500 River Rd, Ellenwood, GA. She leaves to cherish in her forever memories, her beloved daughters, her loving grandchildren, and a host of dear relatives and special friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express your condolences to the family and for additional information. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656

