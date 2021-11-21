ARCHBOLD, Valera Ann



Valera Ann Archbold passed away peacefully on December 22, 2020. Born to Thelma and Richard Crowder. Valera was a great, gracious lady with a boundless heart that brought so much love, support, smiles, and a wonderful spirit to family and friends. Indeed, a glorious matriarch admired by everyone, Valera was a loving soul and a giver and a rarity among angels. Valera held unshakable faith and infinite love for her husband Jerry and children, Terri Gibbons (Clifford), Tripper Archbold (Joan) and Karen Dial; loving grandchildren, who called her Grandmommy, Cody Gibbons, Justin Gibbons, Nathan Dial, Gracie Dial, Drake Archbold, Casey Archbold and Brynn Archbold. Her love for life and living the teachings of God were felt by many. Valera is also survived by sister, Marium Crowder; other family members, Shelia Crowder, Beth Crowder, Christopher Crowder, Carla and Thomas Fitzpatrick, Larry and Maryann Archbold and Rebecca Archbold. Along with many other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Red Cross and Alzheimer's Associations.



