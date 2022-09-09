ARANGO, Omaira Amelia



Omaira Amelia Arango, age 77, dear daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, went to heaven on Friday, September 2, 2022. Omaira was born on August 5, 1945, in Havana, Cuba, and came to the U.S. in 1961 with her parents, Dr. Virgilio A. Arango and Mrs. Omaira Duarte Arango, and two sisters. Omaira attended St. Joseph High School in Atlanta and earned a BA From Georgia State University in 1979 followed by an MBA from Mercer University in 1986. She worked as an accountant for AT&T/Lucent Technologies in Atlanta. "Mani" loved her great-nieces and nephews dearly and was like a grandmother to them. She is preceded in death by her parents and one of her sisters, Xiomara "Sisi" Arango. She is survived by her youngest sister, Ileana I. Andrews (Harry); three nieces, Ileana Franklin (Ryan), Jenny Conner (Lee), Katie Shell (Leon); three great-nieces, Lydia Gann (Jacob), Maria Hickox, Lilli Shell; five great-nephews, Alex Hickox, Michael DuBose, Jr. John DuBose, Ben DuBose, and Warner Shell; and many beloved cousins. Omaira had two dearest friends throughout her life, just like sisters, Francee Melf, and Tere Figueroa. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 12 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church.



