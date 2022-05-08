AQUINO, Claudette



Claudette Haddad Aquino, age 83, died after a brief illness on May 1, 2022. Born on October 27, 1938, Claudia grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the fifth child of Ida Mae Ross from Mississippi and Charles Haddad, a Syrian-American. Claudia graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, where she was elected "Miss Vogue." She began working as a salesgirl in the glove department at Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan where she met a rising star, Michele Aquino, with whom she would share nearly sixty years of marriage. They led an incredible life that was truly the "American dream," living in Palm Beach, Florida, Southampton, New York, Convent Station, New Jersey and finally Atlanta, Georgia where they lived for nearly 50 years.



Claudia was a full-time homemaker for many years before launching an antiques shop and then a home-based decorating business that would eventually showcase her incredible talents as an interior designer to people and businesses all over the country and world. For the last twenty years, she served as Lead - Interior Design at NYC-based Greystone and Co., Inc.



Claudia was a warm and friendly person whom everyone loved. Dressed impeccably no matter the occasion, she created the coziest, most inviting homes you could possibly imagine, filled with art, books, photos, dogs and cats. Lover of old movies, Frank Sinatra, and British detective shows, Claudia recently found joy in painting lessons.



Most of all, she adored her family, especially time spent with her grandchildren at her home on Hilton Head Island. She made all of our lives beautiful.



Claudia is survived by her husband Michele of Atlanta, her three children, Elizabeth Aquino of Los Angeles, Melissa Hooper (Eric) of St. Louis, Jennifer Bertsch (Jason) of Washington, D.C., her nephew Philip Scala (Helen) of Valley Cottage, NY, whom she helped to raise, and twelve grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to: Winship Cancer Institute or Piedmont Healthcare Foundation.



The family will receive friends Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11 o'clock The Church of The Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Entombment will be at Six Oaks Cemetery- Hilton Head Island.



