AQUILINO, Carol



On April 21, 2022, Carol Burkley Aquilino, beloved wife for 56 years, loving mother of three sons, and adoring grandmother of three grandchildren passed away at the age of 78. Carol was born on February 2, 1944, in Washington D.C. She received her nursing degree from The University of Alabama at Birmingham and practiced for 15 years. Carol was also a successful real estate agent with Harry Norman Realtors for over 30 years. On November 12, 1966, she married her true love, M. Chris Aquilino, with whom she raised three sons.



Carol was a devoted wife and cherished her family. She had a servant's heart and a gift for taking care of others and providing practical wisdom. She was a prime example of what it means to show grace and forgiveness, and what it means to make sacrifices without so much as a complaint. She loved all things Italian, enjoyed reading and gardening, and always looked forward to Bridge Night. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Carol; she loved a quiet evening with family often and a good laugh. Her kind and compassionate spirit touched everyone who had the honor to know her.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Burkley, and her brother, Edward.



She is survived by her husband, Chris; her three children, Christopher, Steve, and Jason; daughters-in-laws, Beverly and Sally; grandchildren, Julian, Amelia, and Evelyn Rose; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Zito; as well as cousins, nephews and nieces.



A funeral service is scheduled for 2 PM EST on April 30, 2022 (visitation at 1 PM), at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven, GA.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Epilepsy Foundation at give.epilepsy.com on her behalf.



