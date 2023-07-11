Appley, Marlene

APPLEY (BONDY),

Marlene

Dr. Marlene Bondy Appley, 98, of Chapel Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023. Born in Czechoslovakia, her family eluded Hitler and fled to America in 1939. She made Aliyah from Brooklyn to Israel in 1948, helping to found Kibbutz Sasa. While there, she met and married George Appley. After the birth of their three children, Marlene returned to college and earned a PhD in microbiology from the Oklahoma University Medical School in 1971. She was an adored professor and student favorite at universities across the country, continuing to teach until age 87. She was an avid world traveler and loved to ski, hike and swim. She was known for her beautiful smile, her brilliant mind, her energy, creativity, and humor, and saying "yes" to life at every moment.

In 2016, Marlene joyously married Dr. J. Ross Macdonald. She is survived by her husband, Ross; her son, Noah and his partner, Naresia Pauly; her daughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Sandy Epstein; grandsons, Benjamin and Joseph; and daughter-in-law, Danielle; and many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Abner; and siblings, Edgar Bondy, Ruth Melchet, Alice Jaffe, and Ruben Bondy.

Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on July 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Services. Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah Hospital in Israel.

