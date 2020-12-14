APPELSON, Irving Morris



Irving Morris Appelson, age 96, of Atlanta passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York to Abraham and Gertrude Appelson. A proud World War II veteran, Irving served 2 ½ years in England as a cartographer. After being honorably discharged in 1945, Irving returned to Brooklyn, finished high school and in 1946, married his sweetheart, Blanche Kaplan. Irving moved his family to Atlanta in 1957 to be closer to the southeastern territory where Irving built a successful business selling toys and games. They made many friends in Atlanta and were active in the Jewish community. His home was the site of a much-anticipated annual event, the give-away of a garage full of end-of-year discontinued toys to the neighborhood children! Irving pursued his hobbies with passion, earning recognition as a skilled poker player and for bowling 2 perfect scores of 300.



Irving will be greatly missed by his children and family. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Blanche, and his brother Martin. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Rogoff, twin sons Edward and Gary, daughter-in-law, Suzanna Smith, daughter Stacey, son-in-law, Steven Phillips; and two wonderful granddaughters whom he loved dearly, Jesse Smith-Appelson and Zoey Phillips. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. An online guestbook is available at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. A private service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Jewish Tower, Weinstein Hospice, and the exceptional group of women that cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Tower of Atlanta or Weinstein Hospice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in Atlanta (770) 451-4999.

