Antle, Howard

ANTLE, Sr., Howard Thomas "Tommy"



Howard Thomas "Tommy" Antle, Sr. passed away January 21, 2022, peacefully in his sleep after complications from pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on December 26, 1941 and lived in the Atlanta area all his life, a true Southern Gentleman. He attended Georgia Military Academy, Georgia Tech and served in the Coast Guard. He worked as a financial planner at Peachtree Planning. He was an avid golfer and loved winning golf bets with his friends. He also flew large radio-controlled hobby airplanes. To everyone's surprise , he turned into a Georgia Bulldog fan during this season. He leaves behind his wife, Marcy, and his two sons, Tom, Jr. in Pittsburgh, PA and Bobby in Port Richie, FL, also with their wives and children. There will be a private family burial, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.



