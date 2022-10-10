Anthony, Fred Dickerson

ANTHONY, Jr., Fred Dickerson



Fred Dickerson Anthony, Jr. age 84, of Woodstock, passed away on October 8, 2022. Fred was born in Shelman, GA on July 1, 1938 and grew up on a peanut farm. He graduated from Georgia Tech and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. After graduation, Fred worked as a real estate developer for GA Power and Ken Edwards until he decided to go out on his own to form Anthony Properties, INC. Fred was a long-time Methodist and was an active member of Roswell United Methodist Church. He loved raising honey, fishing and relaxing either at the lake or on the beach. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Anthony; second wife, Carole Anthony; son, Robert Anthony; and brother, Thomas Anthony. He is survived by his son, David Anthony; grandsons, Ben Anthony, Nicholas Anthony and Tate Anthony; great-granddaughter, Mollie Anthony; longtime companion, LaVerne Lamb; and a niece, nephews and other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 PM to 8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. www.northsidechapel.com



