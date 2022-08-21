ANSLEY, Jr., Robert



Mr. Robert Boynton Ansley Jr., of Decatur, GA died peacefully at home with family by his side Saturday, August 13, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Robert was born and grew up in Decatur. He attended Winnona Park Elementary School and Decatur High School where he captained the football team and was student body president. He graduated from Vanderbilt University, received his J.D from Emory School of Law, and was a partner in the Atlanta law firm of Smith Currie & Hancock for his 40 + year career.



Robert was known and loved for his quiet character, contemplative intellect, and shy, amused smile. He was an avid reader, was rarely seen without a magazine or newspaper— everything from science to science fiction. His interests were as varied as his cap collection. He enjoyed candid photography, travel, spending time with family at Lake Lanier. He completed the Peachtree Road Race upwards of twenty times. Contrary to his reserved nature, in his younger years he owned a motorcycle, a glitzy speed boat, and a green Camaro.



A celebration of life was held at the Ansley home Tuesday, August 16. Mr. Ansley will be buried at Decatur Cemetery in a private graveside service at a later date.



He is survived by his wife, Claire Strickland Ansley, also of Decatur; daughters, Katherine Ansley Schirmer (Charles Schirmer) of Southern Pines, NC, and Allyson Ansley Smith (Robert Smith) of Decatur; grandchildren, Amelia Schirmer, William Schirmer, Madison Smith, and Risley Smith. Mr. Ansley is also survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Ansley Allan and Dr. Joseph D. Ansley. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Robert B. Ansley and Vivienne Trice Ansley.



Robert was a singularly gentle man and will be dearly missed.



If you would like to give a gift in honor of Robert, the family suggests a cause reflecting his interests such as the Smithsonian, the ACLU or Greenpeace.



