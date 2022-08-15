Ansley, Robert Boynton

ANSLEY Jr., Robert Boynton



Mr. Robert Boynton Ansley Jr. of Decatur, GA passed away peacefully at home with family by his side Saturday, August 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Claire Strickland Ansley, also of Decatur; daughters, Katherine Ansley Schirmer (Charles Schirmer) of Southern Pines, NC, Allyson Ansley Smith (Robert Smith) of Decatur; grandchildren, Amelia Schirmer, William Schirmer, Madison Smith and Risley Smith. Mr. Ansley is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ansley Allan of Atlanta; and his brother, Dr. Joseph D. Ansley of Atlanta. The family will be receiving visitors at their home, 1592 Clairmont Lane, Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, August 16 from 4-6 PM. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



