LOUBEAU, Anganette



Mrs. Anganette Loubeau transitioned on Saturday, February 11, 2023. There will be a viewing on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 3-8 PM with a Wake Service from 6-7 PM at Iconium Baptist Church, 1050 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Homegoing Service will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at New Covenant Baptist Church, 5881 Phillips Dr., Forest Park, GA 30297. Interment, Southview Cemetery. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 404-963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com

