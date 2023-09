ANDRISAN, Virginia



Virginia Andrisan of Snellville, GA, passed at age 94, on September 8, 2023.



Gravesite service to be held September 18, at 1 PM, at Eternal Hills Cemetary, Snellville, GA. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Andrisan, Snellville and Cheryl Harris, Gainesville, GA.



