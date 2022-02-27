Andrews, Sammy

ANDREWS, Sr., Sammy Lee "Sam"



Sammy Lee Andrews, Sr. (Sam) went to be with our Heavenly Father on the evening of Thursday, February 24, 2022. Sammy was born March 16, 1939, in Decatur, Georgia and joyfully shared a birthday with his son and namesake, Sammy Lee Andrews Jr., who was born on his 30th birthday. Sammy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy Andrews, sister Shelby Fargason, daughter Kim Andrews Lewis, son Lee Andrews, their spouses Jim Lewis and Anissa Andrews, and his five grandchildren Alex, Bailey, Annie, Addison and Walt. Jacob Rose, Cody Bevil, and Ryan Brown joined the family 2.5 years ago as wonderful grandsons. He is also survived by three very special nephews, William "Bill", John, and Robert "Bob" Fargason. Sammy is preceded in death by his parents, Exie and John Andrews. From an early age, Sam devoted his life to serving others. As a young boy, he worked with his father at their family business repairing and maintaining vehicles. Joining the United States Army in 1960, Sam proudly served his country for 5 years. In 1961, Sam met the love of his life; Judy Jones, while attending Georgia Southern University as a collegiate gymnast. Together, the two married and built a life upon Christian faith, love, and generosity. As a Christ-follower, husband, brother, father, uncle, coach, business owner, and friend, Sam continually placed the needs of others before his own. In every facet of life, his leadership was both humble and strong. As a teacher and coach, Sam taught lessons with patience and steadiness, offering reassurance and ease to anyone in his presence. Within his business, Andrews Financial Services, he set the tone for hard work and integrity. Above all, family remained the greatest priority in his life. Sam would share that his greatest accomplishments in life were his wonderful marriage, two children, and five grandchildren. His grandchildren remember years of annual trips to the Atlanta Zoo and Georgia Aquarium. With every school event or extracurricular activity, "Daddy Sam" was there in full excitement and pride. The family is finding great comfort knowing that their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, lovingly known as Daddy Sam, has entered his eternal rest in Heaven with Jesus. He is now pain free and full of the joy he beautifully radiated while on Earth. To know Sam was to love him deeply, and the people that loved him are better because of the influence he had on each of their lives. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.

