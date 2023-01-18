ANDREWS, Robert James



Robert James "Bob" Andrews, age 98, of Lilburn, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lilburn, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Buck Andrews; parents, Robert and Helen Andrews; his brother, Dr. Jack Andrews; and one grandson, Mitchell Andrews. He is survived by his brother, Ed (Jeanine) Andrews, Atlanta, GA; children, Mary Andrews (Tim) Elliott, Blue Ridge, GA, Scott (Linda) Andrews, Smyrna, GA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Elliott (Austin) DuFresne, Seth (Sarah) Elliott, Janelle Andrews (Ben) McGlamery, Erica Andrews (Peter) Cates, Nicole Andrews, Noah Andrews; great grandchildren, Ellis McGlamery and Lily Elliott.



Bob was born on October 14, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a graduate of Decatur Boys High (Decatur), Emory University (Atlanta) and attended Clemson University on the G.I. Bill. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Second Lieutenant. He worked for Southern Bell in the Traffic Department as a General Manager for thirty-three years before retiring in 1982. He met Jerry Buck in 1957 while working at Southern Bell and they were married for 60 years.



Bob was a kind, loving and gentle man. He was always interested in the other person. His Catholic faith was a large part of who he was. He loved his family, gardening, playing with his grandchildren, going to church, reading, discussing sports, and The Wall Street Journal. He made many friends at Sunrise Senior Living, where he resided since 2018. The family sincerely thanks the staff of Sunrise Senior Living and Agape Hospice for their love and compassion. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family on January 20, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church, 85 Gloster Rd, NW, Lawrenceville, GA. A Holy Mass will follow at 10:30 AM followed by a reception afterwards at the Church. Interment will take place at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, GA for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice in Bob's honor. A. S. Turner and Sons, Decatur, GA.



