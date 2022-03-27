ANDREWS, Lizbeth



Lizbeth Ivy Luke Andrews, known as Libby, passed away on March 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, from complications of pneumonia.



Libby was born in Union, Mississippi, July 2, 1948, to the late James S. "Junie" Luke and Kathryn McLean Luke.



Libby was always known as being beautiful and elegant, smart, talented, and kind. She deeply loved her family and friends, and she adored her beloved Maltese. She loved beautiful things, and enjoyed a lifetime of collecting beautiful jewelry, clothes, and antiques, and loved her family heirlooms. Libby loved visiting other countries and was fortunate to travel the world.



Libby graduated in 1966 from Union High School, in Union, Mississippi, and attended The University of Mississippi, in Oxford, as a freshman. She transferred to Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, Mississippi, where she graduated and obtained a Masters in Education. She also held a Masters in Clinical Psychology from West Chester University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Libby was a talented vocalist, as well as pianist, and accompanied her singing talents playing guitar. She also played clarinet and oboe. Libby played guitar and sang in a high school duo, entertaining throughout the state in talent shows, and upon invitation, at special events. She also held roles in musicals and plays, both in high school and college.



While at MSCW, Libby was lead vocalist in a combo, entertaining weekly at The Officer's Club at Columbus Air Force Base. The combo represented MSCW, recruiting at high schools and junior colleges throughout Mississippi. Over the years, Libby enjoyed playing and singing and sharing her talents with friends and relatives.



In 1973, Libby and her sister, Susan, moved together to Atlanta from Mississippi. For a brief time in the 1980's, Libby lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before returning to Atlanta. While in Pennsylvania, Libby was a Fashion Model, represented by Midiri Models of Philadelphia, and Perkins Models of New York City.



Libby retired from Cobb County, Georgia Schools, after enjoying years of teaching at Simpson and Mabry Middle Schools. She began her teaching career with The Bureau of Indian Affairs, in Conehatta, Mississippi on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, which was a highlight of her career.



After retirement, Libby was a Host Volunteer for the City of Atlanta, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. She also did volunteer work at Northside Hospital, Atlanta.



Libby is lovingly survived by friends and family, and her beloved Maltese, Kisses. Close surviving relatives include sister, Susan Luke (Johnny Gray) of Milton, Georgia, brother, Jim Luke of Boerne, Texas, formerly of Meridian, Mississippi, nephews Dal Luke (Debra) of Boerne, Texas, Chase Boles (Carol) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Chip Luke (Lori Clark) of Union, Mississippi, niece Leslie Luke Baker of Roswell, Georgia, and grand nieces and nephews, Danny and Kate Luke, Olivia, Jared, and Seth Boles, and Chloe and Luke Baker. Libby was preceded in death by parents, James Luke, Jr. and Kathryn M. Luke, of Union, Mississippi, and well as her sister, Judy Luke of Johnson City, Tennessee.



After losing a sister to Alzheimer's disease, in lieu of flowers, Libby requested donations made in her memory, go to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871.



Friends of Libby are encouraged to join us for her Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 3:00 until 5:00 PM, Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA.

